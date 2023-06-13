October 1, 1987-June 10, 2023

Benjamin Taylor Cowherd, 35, was born October 1, 1987, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Mary Jane and Lee Cowherd. He died June 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Benjamin Taylor Cowherd.jpg

Benjamin Taylor Cowherd

