Benny F. Dean, 85, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. Per Benny’s wishes, there will not be a service held.

Benny F. Dean was born on February 6, 1937, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Elmer and Katherine Dean. He retired from Ancient Age Distillery. Mr. Dean will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing and watching westerns. In Benny’s younger years he loved to party with his friends.

