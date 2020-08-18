LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Benny Ray Toll, 68, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Toll died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Benny Toll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription