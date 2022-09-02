Services for Bentley Asher Blayne Baeza, 4, will be held at North Frankfort Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, by David Smith. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery. Visitation will start after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, and noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at North Frankfort Baptist Church. He passed away Tuesday.

Bentley Asher Blayne Baeza

Survivors include his parents, Faith Renee Newsome and Benjamin Purvis; brother, Brayden Durham; sister, Emma Grace Purvis; grandparents, Lowell and Christina Newsome, Andrew and Marsha Fay; great-grandfathers, Tony “Pa Dang” Newsome, Brent “Nee Paw” Goins; great-great-grandmother, Jackie Barbour; uncle, Dustin “Duh Duh” Newsome, Danny Durham; aunt, Jessica Durham; cousins, Caisyn Newsome, Kelsie Fay, Katlynn (Tyler) Fay, Samantha Durham and Madison Durham; several additional aunts, uncles and cousins; and paternal family members, Josh Baeza, Nicole Baeza, Adlynn Baeza, Nellie Baeza and Bostynn Baeza.

