Services for Berlin Ray Johnson, 82, will be noon Saturday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Johnson died Sunday.

