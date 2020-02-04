Bertha Jean “Butch” Hazlett Lewis, age 69, passed away at home on February 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 5 p.m. with Bro. Scott Kline and Bro. Roy Carmack officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m. on Friday.
Butch was born in Franklin County on Jan. 1, 1951, to the late Charles Hazlett and Doris Mae Akins Hazlett Kring. She retired from Sears after serving many years as a studio photographer. She was a devoted wife of 46 years and a loving mother. She was proud to be a dedicated Jehovah Witness. A woman with a friendly personality, Butch never met a stranger. She absolutely loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Michael Lewis; children, Susie Mae Nava (Bruno), Beckie Jo Woolums (Chad), Donna Lynn True (Aaron), Gary Wayne Lewis, Ronnie Gene Payton, Billy Jo Hazlett (Missy), Rhonda Machelle Tinsley and Gregory Allen Hazlett; and grandchildren, Zachary Gardner (Tiffany), Alexis True, Karena Nava (Erica), Kylie Nava, Simeon Hazlett, Thomas Hazlett (Elizabeth), Roni Hazlett, Josh Parker, Gregory Hazlett II, Gerardo Nava, Billy Payton, Brittany McKnight, Michael Payton, Samantha Payton, Voni Tate and JJ Ardon. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Isaleigh Moore, Parker Owen, Paige McKnight and Noah Slone.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
