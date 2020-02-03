A Celebration of Life for Bertha Jean “Butch” Lewis, 69, will be at  5 p.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Lewis died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription