Services for Bertha Lowe Warner, 89, widow of Clarence “Chick” Warner, will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Warner died Sunday, Jan. 1.

