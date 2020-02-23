LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Bertha Mae (Asberry) Devers, 71, will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Bertha Devers Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342. Devers died Friday.

