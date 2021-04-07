Bertha Turner Riddle, 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on March 22, 1933, to the late William D. Brown and Lonna Turner Stanley. She worked for Fruit of the Loom and was a member of East Frankfort Baptist Church.  

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Turner Davenport; her sister, Jean Sams, Lawrenceburg; her brother, Don Stanley, Frankfort; and her grandchildren, Chamberlin Jackson Davenport and Chandler Turner Davenport.  

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mallie Tackett, Ruth Stanley and Christine Stanley; and her brother, Delmer Stanley.  

Private Graveside Service will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kyle McDanell officiating. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Riddle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription