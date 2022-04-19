Bertha T. Wise, age 96, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp and Rev. Lloyd Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. 

Wise, Bertha pic.jpeg

Bertha Wise

Lovingly known as “Bert” to family and friends, she was born on March 29, 1926, to the late John L. Wilhoit and Nora Perkins Wilhoit. She retired with over 50 years of service at the age of 90 after owning and operating The Wise Choice Beauty Salon and serving independently at John Michael Salon.

With an outgoing personality, she never met a stranger and loved meeting people. Mrs. Wise will be fondly remembered as a “Prayer Warrior” to many and for her loving, positive spirit. Above all, she loved her family dearly. As an inspiration to her children and grandchildren, she encouraged them to persevere through all things.  

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Brenda Shifflet (Larry) and Betty Goin; grandchildren, Erin Goin and Brandon Shifflet, and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Wise; siblings, Ernest Wilhoit and Relda Reeves, and by two grandchildren, Andrew Justin Goin and Christopher Wade Goin.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Wise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription