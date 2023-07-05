Bertha Louise Crawford Withers, age 85, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023. Services will be held at First Corinthian Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Leslie Whitlock officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at First Corinthian Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday.

Bertha was born January 13, 1938, in Beattyville, Kentucky, to the late Ollie and Carrie Crawford. 

