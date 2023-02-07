Bess Shiver Councill, age 82, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Hospice care, after a short battle with a brain tumor known as Glioblastoma.

Councill, Bess picture.jpeg

Bess Shiver Councill

Mrs. Councill was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on January 21, 1941, to the late Emory and Fannie Shiver. She retired from Lloyd’s of London as an Administrative Assistant and was co-founder of Canoe Kentucky. After her retirement she volunteered teaching people to read at Thorn Hill Learning Center, and lovingly devoted her time to her grandchildren. 

