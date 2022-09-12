LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Bessie Flora Fint, 76, will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Fint died Friday, Sept. 9 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

To plant a tree in memory of Bessie Fint as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

