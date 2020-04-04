Private services will be observed for Bessie Mae Fint Updike Ward, 79. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Ward died Friday.
To plant a tree in memory of Bessie Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

