Bessie "Bess" Marie Smith, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 10, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded with love. The daughter of the late Rosie and Alfred Chambers, she was born in Parksville, Kentucky, and graduated from Parksville High School where she was a cheerleader. She worked at the Hub Frankel in Danville, Kentucky, before meeting and marrying her beloved husband Edwin "Scott" Smith. Married on December 31, 1950.

Bessie Marie Smith

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Scott Smith; parents, Rosie and Alfred Chambers; sisters and brothers, Clova, Mamie, Jack, Lawrence, Lloyd, W.C., Elwood, Elton, Margaret and Kenneth.

Service information

Aug 16
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
2:00PM-2:30PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Aug 16
Visitation
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Aug 16
Burial
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
2:40PM-3:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
