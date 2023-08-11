Bessie Marie Smith

Bessie "Bess" Marie Smith, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 10, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded with love. The daughter of the late Rosie and Alfred Chambers, she was born in Parksville, Kentucky, and graduated from Parksville High School where she was a cheerleader. She worked at the Hub Frankel in Danville, Kentucky, before meeting and marrying her beloved husband Edwin "Scott" Smith. Married on December 31, 1950.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Scott Smith; parents, Rosie and Alfred Chambers; sisters and brothers, Clova, Mamie, Jack, Lawrence, Lloyd, W.C., Elwood, Elton, Margaret and Kenneth.
Bess was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church, and the Alpha, Joy of Ruth Sunday school class, all members who she deeply loved. Bess and Scott moved frequently early in their marriage as Scott's job required, living in New York, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas (making life-long friends in all places) before deciding to return home to Frankfort to enjoy their remaining years. The two enjoyed travelling, including to 46 states in the U.S., Europe and the "Holy Land" Israel.
Bess's greatest joys in life were her two children and her granddaughter. She also enjoyed cooking for large family gatherings. In her later years, she so loved monthly meetings of "The Sisters-In-Law" luncheons.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Kathy "Ann" Smith; son, Steven Scott Smith; and granddaughter, Michelle Grace Taylor (Chester). In addition to her children and granddaughter, she is survived by her nephew and "second son," Ron Worthington; nieces, Connie Edwards, Sherry Trimble; and a multitude of additional nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Bessie will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort, beginning at noon until time of service at 2 p.m., funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., with Chaplain Adam Standiford to officiate.
A burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to thank the caring nurses and techs at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, the outstanding staff at Bluegrass Care Navigators, Dr. Kim Bell, M.D., Dr. Steven Crum M.D. and all family and friends who assisted in caring for her family during her final journey in this life, before returning to her Eternal Home. Thank you, Sweet Jesus!
