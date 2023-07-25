Beth Anne Pruitt

Beth Anne Pruitt

Beth Anne Pruitt, age 62, went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2023, after a prolonged illness. A celebration remembrance of her life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Brewster McLeod officiating. Burial will follow at Switzer Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Friday.

She was the daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Pruitt and Patti Sorrell Pruitt, both of Georgetown, Kentucky. Dr. Pruitt spent her life in service to the teaching profession and serving Kentucky’s most vulnerable children, those with severe learning and behavioral disabilities. A graduate of the University of Kentucky (2000), she spent many years in the classroom while working on her Masters of Education and her Doctorate of Philosophy in Education. Later in her career, Beth Anne worked tirelessly with student teachers in Kentucky (Eastern Kentucky University, University of Louisville, and Bellarmine) as they prepared to enter the classroom. Her influence and dedication will continue to have a positive impact on the many colleagues, aspiring educators, and countless students who were served under her tutelage. 

