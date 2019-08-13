Beth Strohmeier

Bethel Ann Crews Strohmeier, age 83 died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at her home in Franklin County.
Services for Mrs. Strohmeier will be held at First Church of God, U.S. 127 South on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Tom Denney will officiate assisted by Bro. Lucian Robinson. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Beth was born March 15, 1936, to Lewis Crews and Hazel Pace Crews in Gentryville, Indiana. She was a 1954 graduate of Dale High School in Dale, Indiana.
She was a homemaker, hairdresser and lifelong quilter and fabric artist. She was co-owner and founder of The Potpourri and Still Waters Campground.
For many years she lovingly cared for her handicapped son Eric. Beth loved people and welcomed them into her home.
Along with family she leaves behind many friends, because if you knew her, you loved her.
Beth was married to love of her life, David Strohmeier, for 63 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Kim David Strohmeier (Frances) of Frankfort, Kevin Lewis Strohmeier (Luna Ortiz) of Rineyville and Eric Scott Strohmeier of Richmond; three grandchildren, Lauren Strohmeier Kwon, Ted Strohmeier and Hannah Strohmeier; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Nila Sickman; a brother, Thomas Crews; and grandson, Benjamin Strohmeier.
Pallbearers will be Lauren Strohmeier Kwon, Ted Strohmeier, Hannah Strohmeier, Steve Crews, Steve Tincher, John Tincher and Donnie White.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass and or The Parkinson’s Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.