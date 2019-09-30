Bette L. (Bradley) Wallace, 79, of Frankfort, Kentucky, (formally of London, Kentucky) passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019 surrounded by family at Bluegrass Hospice Care, Lexington, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Victor and Alice Bradley of London, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Bradley and Margarette Canada; and her daughter, Teresa Wyatt.
She is survived by five sons, Jimmy (Mary) Wallace, David (Anita) Wallace, Vernon (Ron) Wallace, Travis (Rachel) Wallace all of Frankfort, and Douglas (Kayla) Wallace of Lawrenceburg; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include two sisters, Doris McKnight and Gerri Jackson both of London, Kentucky; and one brother, Victor Bradley Jr. of East Bernstadt, Kentucky.
Bette loved University of Kentucky basketball and Tweety Bird.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Lexington, Kentucky.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Rev. Noel Cotton Jr. will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.