Bette Virginia Watkins (Barton) Lorenzen passed away peacefully in Nerinx, Kentucky, on Friday, November 4, at the age of 85. Bette was born on April 11, 1937, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Paul S. Watkins and Virginia Smith Watkins, and was a member of the Owensboro High School Class of 1955.
She relocated to Somerset, Kentucky, in 1959 where she raised three daughters and began her career in Kentucky state government. Later, marriage and career led to stops in Frankfort and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as well as Augusta, Georgia, where she completed her bachelor's degree at Augusta University (formerly Augusta College) and formed many fond memories at Amen Corner each April.
Following a 20-year career with the State of Kentucky, Bette retired to Lebanon so she could relish her roles of mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on a full-time basis. Bette/Gran/Gigi was an avid duplicate bridge player and golfer (she once hit a hole-in-one), a talented singer, voracious reader, creative homemaker, cook, seamstress and hostess, she always had the correct Jeopardy! response, and she always completed the New York Times crossword puzzle.
She was a loyal friend with a terrific sense of humor and was a true-blue CATS fan to her core. Above all, she was wise, kind, and generous toward all who were fortunate to know her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lorenzen was predeceased by her brother, Paul Douglas Watkins; and husbands, George J. Barton Jr. and Clayton Lorenzen.
She is survived by her adoring daughters, Laurie Barton Heckel (Ed), Virginia Luanne Barton, and Ellen Barton Carter; and sons-in-law, Ira E. Carter and Charles E. Corder. Her legacy further includes six grandchildren, Christina Leigh Helm, Charles Barton Corder (Sara), Amy Corder Bland (Brian), Ansley Carter Evans (Trent), J. Evans Carter, and I. Eric Carter; six great-grandchildren: Andrea, Lucy, Olivia, Kieffer, Amy Nell, and Miller; as well as one nephew; one great-nephew; and one great-niece.
A celebration of the life of Bette Lorenzen is planned for Saturday, November 19, at United Presbyterian Church, 157 E. Main St., Lebanon, Kentucky. Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and the service will begin at 1 p.m. All are invited to join the family for a fellowship luncheon in the Fellowship Hall in the basement of the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Sisters of Loretto, Loretto Finance/Development Office, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, KY 40049 (designate Motherhouse Infirmary) lorettocommunity.org or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FI. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 270-865-2201.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.