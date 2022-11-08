Bette Virginia Watkins (Barton) Lorenzen passed away peacefully in Nerinx, Kentucky, on Friday, November 4, at the age of 85. Bette was born on April 11, 1937, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Paul S. Watkins and Virginia Smith Watkins, and was a member of the Owensboro High School Class of 1955.

BetteLorenzen.jpeg

Bette Lorenzen

She relocated to Somerset, Kentucky, in 1959 where she raised three daughters and began her career in Kentucky state government. Later, marriage and career led to stops in Frankfort and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as well as Augusta, Georgia, where she completed her bachelor's degree at Augusta University (formerly Augusta College) and formed many fond memories at Amen Corner each April.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription