SHELBYVILLE — Services for Bettie Ann Vest Hager, 83, wife of J. Wayne Hager, were Friday at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Interment was in the Middletown Historic Cemetery in Middletown. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Norton Children’s Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202. Condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Hager died July 8.

