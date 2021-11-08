Services for Bettie Brown Conder, 83, wife of Joseph Nicholas Conder, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be held at Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Conder died Oct. 30.

To plant a tree in memory of Bettie Conder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

