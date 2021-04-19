Services for Bettie Sue Mefford, 92, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Mefford died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Bettie Mefford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription