LAWRENCEBURG — No public services will be held for Betty Ann Sharfe Kays Housley, 85, of Lawrenceburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Housley died Sunday at Signature Healthcare at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg.  

