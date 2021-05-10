Betty Ann VanHoose

Betty Ann Howard VanHoose, age 76, passed away on May 8, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Betty was born in Pineville, Kentucky, on February 28, 1945, to the late Benjamin Franklin Howard and Lillie Leath Devers. She enjoyed time spent crafting and gardening flowers. Betty especially loved her dog, Chloe. She will be remembered a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

She is survived by her sons, Barry Howard (Amber) and Charlie VanHoose (Carrie); sisters, Faye Courtney and Janey Jefferies; grandchildren, Alec Howard, Alysha Giovingo, Josh Howard, Bradley VanHoose, Jonathan Courtney, Brittanie Barrett; and great-grandchildren, Kaydence Giovingo and Remi-Lee Gaither.

She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Don Howard, Jimmy Howard, and Wayne Howard and sister, Darlene Huff.

Serving as pallbearers will be Barry Howard, Charles VanHoose, Bradley VanHoose, Jonathan Courtney, David Courtney, Scotty Courtney, and Alec Howard.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin County Humane Society or L.I.F.E. House for Animals.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

