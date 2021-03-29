A gathering of family and friends for Betty Ann Wilson Paskel, 85, wife of Donnie Paskel, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Paskel died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Paskel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

