Services for Betty Baesler, 80, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Baesler died Thursday, March 9.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Charlotte and Utah meet in cross-conference contest
- Los Angeles takes on New York in non-conference matchup
- Milwaukee puts road win streak on the line against Golden State
- Doncic and Dallas visit Morant and the Grizzlies
- Sacramento visits Phoenix after Booker's 44-point outing
- Rockets take on the Bulls in non-conference play
- Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup against the Pelicans
- Minnesota faces Brooklyn on home slide
Most Popular
Articles
- Portion of I-64 West in Franklin County to be completely shut down today
- Rain and high winds barrel through Franklin County leaving thousand without power
- Frankfort man earns additional charges after damaging police vehicle
- Wanton endangerment: Deputy clocks man going 121 mph on I-64
- SJ Digs: Abuse survivor speaks out — part two
- Marsha Chesser Wentworth
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (March 7)
- Checked out: Local man caught trying to cash forged checks
- You Asked: Are local officials doing anything about the presence of vulture roosts?
- Police, fire blotter (March 3-5)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Jim Waters: Bill to end anti-competitive barrel tax 'a positive start' (20)
- PHOTOS: Tanker accident temporarily closes Mero Street bridge (12)
- Measure would reopen Capitol loop (9)
- No action taken: Public hearing concerning Duncan Road zone change lasts 7+ hours (9)
- New parking ordinances, improvements receive first reading at city commission (8)
- KCDC cybersecurity training program, federal grant deadline looms (7)
- Letter: 'Death penalty is ordained by God' (7)
- Dems questioned GOP agenda ahead of first gubernatorial debate (6)
- Guest columnist: Happy 80th birthday to the greatest movie ever made (6)
- Guest columnist: Itching ears (6)
- KCDC approves grant application after series of contentious meetings (6)
- 'Your crown matters, too:' CROWN Act rally hits Capitol Rotunda (5)
- Buffalo Trace celebrates the opening of its new still house and dry house (5)
- Guest columnist: How do you like them now? (4)
- State ranks first in nation for new COVID-19 cases last week (4)
- Guest columnist: Restoring trust in our school system (4)
- You Asked: Are local officials doing anything about the presence of vulture roosts? (4)
- Guest columnist: 'Helpless, helpless, helpless' (4)
- Old Lawrenceburg Road to close for razing starting Monday (4)
- John Arnett: Just the right words (4)
- Guest columnist: And the winning numbers are ... inequality (Part 1) (3)
- Letter: Students can handle the truth about America's unsavory racial history (3)
- Doorbell camera reportedly catches local man indecently exposing himself (3)
- House Bill 5 puts large portion of Franklin County budget in jeopardy (3)
- Guest columnist: CROWN Act will help end hairstyle discrimination (3)
- Guest columnist: Action taken to better protect detained youth (3)
- Frankfort man earns additional charges after damaging police vehicle (3)
- Kentucky State personnel travel to Jamaica for research, collaboration (3)
- CARTOON: Don't shoot down the Kentucky balloon (3)
- Illegal turn leads to felony drug charges (3)
- SJ Digs: Survivor of abuse speaks out (Part 1) (3)
- Editorial: Tax-cut measure will help the most Kentuckians (3)
- Child seriously injured during dog attack (3)
- Guest columnist: The dangerous consequences of 'parental choice' bills (3)
- Police: Local man punished children with military-style exercises (3)
- Local man found in homeowner's kitchen charged with burglary (3)
- Letter: Don't let anyone take away our freedoms (3)
- Guest columnists: Prevention, rehabilitation, caring required for children in juvenile justice (3)
- Monterey woman charged after striking two pedestrians, parked vehicle (3)
- Letter: 'Election infrastructure is important' (3)
- Guest columnist: McConnell campaigns hard for more military support of Ukraine (3)
- GOP primary escalates as Craft supporters launch attack ad (2)
- Second Street Corridor project wins award of excellence (2)
- Guest columnist: Support local newspapers (2)
- Guest columnist: Legal protections for pronoun dissent in classroom are necessary (2)
- Guest columnist: Time to put an end to school bullying (2)
- City to hold meetings on Holmes Street Corridor project (2)
- Guest columnist: 'I was harmed by the juvenile justice system' (2)
- Guest columnist: Life isn't meant to be predictable (2)
- Temper during traffic stop lands Lexington man in jail (2)
- Duncan Road zoning change goes back to fiscal court for evidentiary hearing (2)
- Wanton endangerment: Deputy clocks man going 121 mph on I-64 (2)
- Letter: Reader in favor of Downtown Master Plan (2)
- Upcoming ordinance votes, community programs featured at city commission meeting (2)
- Planning commission approves zone change for Wilkinson Boulevard property (2)
- Guest columnist: To educate effectively school personnel should avoid disrespecting students (2)
- Frankfort man charged with strangling sister (2)
- Editorial: Report shows anti-Semitism on rise in Kentucky (2)
- Guest columnist: What's Comer been up to? (2)
- You Asked: Is FPB doing additional testing of the water since the Ohio train derailment? (2)
- Guest columnist: 'Abundance of caution' appropriate concerning donors' privacy (2)
- Ku Klux Klan's attack on mail carrier suspended postal service in Frankfort (2)
- KCDC board and staff clash over financial procedures (2)
- Car crashes into East Main Street church, both catch fire (2)
- Guest columnist: Advocacy Day at Capitol is Thursday (1)
- Editorial: Kentucky needs more 'baby box' locations (1)
- Exum Center pool status still pending (1)
- Guest columnists: Reform prior authorization, put patients first (1)
- Small town with big plans: City officials review priorities of strategic plan (1)
- 'Extreme, unsafe living conditions' leads to parents' arrest (1)
- PHOTO: Frankfort firefighters compete at Arnold Classic (1)
- Woman accused of removing items from crime scene (1)
- CARTOON: Why do you trash our planet? (1)
- Amye Bensenhaver: Perfection achieved? (1)
- Michel joins American Culinary Corps (1)
- CARTOON: Wherever the Chinese spy balloon shall roam (1)
- Stolen vehicle leads to Michigan man's arrest (1)
- Frankfort Plant Board considers renegotiating fee with audit firm (1)
- Kentucky Senate lets teachers decide on transgender pronouns (1)
- 'This university is in peril:' KSU Regents commence presidential search under tight deadline, contention (1)
- Guest columnist: Ky. juvenile justice system should help kids, not lock more up (1)
- Kentucky Chautauqua to present 'Nancy Green: Being Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen' (1)
- CARTOON: Mother Nature sleeps in (1)
- Editorial: Time to scratch Confederate holidays from KRS (1)
- Senate votes to create legislative oversight of relief funds (1)
- DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company (1)
- Do you agree with Senate Bill 9 which would make hazing that results in the death or serious injury of a student a felony in Kentucky and punishable by up to five years in prison? (1)
- Central Ky. Bluegrass Tourism Region awarded $500K (1)
- Guest columnist: Who are the winners of America's wars? (1)
- Rain and high winds barrel through Franklin County leaving thousand without power (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.