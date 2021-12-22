Betty Barker

Mrs. Betty Lee Barker passed away December 20, 2021. She was 87 years of age and a resident of the Lantern facility in Frankfort.
She is survived by her son, Len Hightower (Laguna Woods, CA); and stepsons, Michael Barker (Frankfort) and Rodney Barker (Lawrenceburg). She is also survived by her sister, Jean Rhodus (Lexington); brother, Philip Jaggers (Lexington); three grandsons; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Betty was born in Louisville on June 30, 1934, daughter of Myrtle and Walter Jaggers. She graduated from Manual High School. She worked as Bookeeper/Auditor for many years. Most of that experience was with Kentucky State Government.
She was briefly married to Walter Hightower and later met the love of her life Guy Barker while working for Paul Miller Ford in downtown Lexington during the early 60s. They married and lived in the Frankfort area for over 40 years.
Betty loved the water spending as much time as she could on Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee. She also loved good food and enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and co-workers.
She liked to travel having made multiple trips to California, Florida, and Myrtle Beach South Carolina. She was very proud of her son and stepsons and quick to remind people of what they were up to.
Betty and Guy were members of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. She was a loving person who gave more than she asked of others.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She will be buried next to her husband Guy Barker at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers for the service will be Len Hightower, Mike Barker, Rodney Barker, Mike Barker Jr., Zack Barker, and Eric Walters.
Flowers are welcomed, as well as donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
