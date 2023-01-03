Betty Dell Benassi Updike, age 87, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Father John Lijana officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Betty, affectionately known as “Meemaw,” was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 3, 1935. She graduated from Good Shepherd High School and was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Church. She retired from the Legislative Research Commission and had many cherished, lasting friendships through LRC. She also spent some time working at the family Italian Restaurant, Putt’s. Betty was very proud of her Italian heritage.
Betty was an outgoing and cheerful person by nature — she was always smiling. She was an avid gardener, which is evidenced by the lovely flowers in her yard. Betty was a fierce tennis player back in the day. She was a city tennis champion in the early 50s.
She loved going to Keeneland, especially with her son, David, and daughter-in-law, Marta. Betty was very active and thrived when hanging out with her family and friends. She loved going to visit her daughter, Donna, in Akron and going to visit her son, Dawson in Nashville.
Betty and her daughter, Dianna, could always be seen going up and down Versailles Road on their way to the Fayette Mall. Betty was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to Bel-terra with her partners in crime, Ann, Pat and Brenda.
Betty and John Updike Jr., were married in 1955. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Constantine and Cleofe Benassi; husband, John; grandson, Linden Rogers; brothers, Geno and Carmello Benassi.
She is survived by her children, Dianna Rogers, Donna Kikel (Jeff), David Updike (Marta) and Dawson E. Updike (Vicki); grandchildren, Jennifer Rogers (Russell), Jeffrey Kikel (Jane), Lizzi Kikel, Dawson C. Updike and Cooper Matheson; sister, Connie Largen (Harry); sister-in-law, Mary Gaines; and by many cherished nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Betty’s caregivers, Aundrea Owens, Debbi Pike and Lois Larson, for the compassion and care shown to her in her last months.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Betty’s memory to Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601, or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, or to any charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.