Betty Dell Benassi Updike, age 87, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Father John Lijana officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Betty Dell Benassi Updike

Betty, affectionately known as “Meemaw,” was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 3, 1935. She graduated from Good Shepherd High School and was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Church. She retired from the Legislative Research Commission and had many cherished, lasting friendships through LRC. She also spent some time working at the family Italian Restaurant, Putt’s. Betty was very proud of her Italian heritage. 

