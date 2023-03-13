Betty Baesler

Betty Baesler

Betty Bruce Fisher Baesler, age 80, passed away at home on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Jack Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday. 

Mrs. Baesler was born in Winchester, Kentucky on October 12, 1942, to the late William Carroll Fisher Jr., and Myrtle Bruce Fisher. She retired from American Greeting Corporation and was a member of Highland Christian Church. She was a keeper of family traditions, especially upholding the history of the family and all holidays. Mrs. Baesler was a voracious reader, and loved history and fiction books. Above all, she was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, and will be remembered as a loving person. 

