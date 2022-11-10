GEORGETOWN — A gathering of family and friends for Betty Frances Jones McGraw, 85, will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or to your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. McGraw died Saturday, Nov. 5.

