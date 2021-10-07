On September 30, 2021, Elizabeth Glenn Griffin, 87, passed away peacefully in the same South Frankfort neighborhood where she lived her entire life.

She was born March 10, 1934 to Leo Edward Glenn and Margaret Leonard Sargent Glenn. She married John Webster Griffin Sr. on October 15, 1955, and they remained married until the time of his death in 2003. She was affectionately known as Betty, Momma, Mama and Granny Betty.

She is survived by daughter, Ann Margaret Justice (Kerry); sons, John W. Griffin Jr., Tommy Griffin (Angie), Leo Griffin, Jim Griffin and Buddy Griffin (Angie); cousin, Peggy Glenn Masden; and lifelong friend, Jane Johnson.

She leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Katy, Glenn, Lindsey, Eric, Jacob, Joshua, Tish, Ally, Meagan, Sara and Benjamin and seven great-grandchildren: Piper, Parker, Palmer, Marlee, Aubri, Aiden and Braylen.

Betty has been a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Church and graduated from Good Shepherd High School. She attended business school in Bowling Green and was retired from State Government.

Betty is known for walking her dogs at the Capitol. She is a lifelong dog lover and is currently survived by her dog, Brownie. Her family inherited her love of animals and will carry out her legacy.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601 where a fund has been established for Betty’s wishes for a new dog run in her honor. Please mark your donations “In Memory of Betty Griffin”.

Donations may also be made to LIFE House, 14 Fido Court, Frankfort, KY 40601 or the Spanish Mass c/o Kevin O’Neil, Good Shepherd Church, 70 Shepherd Way, Frankfort, KY 40601.

The family appreciates your contributions and will match all donations.

Due to COVID, a private mass was held at Good Shepherd Church on Wednesday October 6, 2021, with Father John Lijana presiding. Burial followed at Frankfort Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tommy Griffin, Buddy Griffin, Glenn Griffin, Ben Griffin, Jacob Griffin and Joshua Griffin.

The family wishes to thank everyone who supported the family during her brief illness. This includes friends, caregivers and Bluegrass Care Navigators. Your prayers have been greatly appreciated.  

Arrangements were under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription