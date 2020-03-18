Services for Betty Henderson McGaughey, 77, wife of Don McGaughey, have been postponed, out of respect for the health of others due to the coronavirus. Services will be posted at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. McGaughey died March 10.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty McGaughey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

