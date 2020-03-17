McGaughey Pic.jpg

Betty Henderson McGaughey

Betty Henderson McGaughey, 77, wife of Don McGaughey, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in Henry County on June 22, 1942, to the late William and Cecil Tingle Henderson.

She retired from Bell South. Betty was a graduate of Frankfort High School Class of 1960 and she was a member of Bellpointe Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Greg (Angela) McGaughey, Frankfort; and her grandchildren, Christine, Dylan and Lauren McGaughey.

Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Service information

Mar 22
Gathering of Family and Friends
Sunday, March 22, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - FRANKFORT
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
