Betty Henderson McGaughey, 77, wife of Don McGaughey, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in Henry County on June 22, 1942, to the late William and Cecil Tingle Henderson.
She retired from Bell South. Betty was a graduate of Frankfort High School Class of 1960 and she was a member of Bellpointe Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Greg (Angela) McGaughey, Frankfort; and her grandchildren, Christine, Dylan and Lauren McGaughey.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.