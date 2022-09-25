SHELBYVILLE — Graveside services for Betty Ann Robinson Howerton, 93, of Frankfort, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Grove Hill Cemetery Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Howerton died Saturday, Sept. 24, in Lexington, Kentucky.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Howerton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

