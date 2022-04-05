Betty J. Wright

LOUISVILLE — Betty Jean Harrod Wright, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Masonic Home of Louisville. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Friday. 

Mrs. Wright was born in Frankfort on August 8, 1933, to the late Sanford Miles and Florence Harrod. In 1958, she moved to Louisville and resided there with her family for the remainder of her long life. There she gained many wonderful friendships. 

In Louisville, she was employed at Jerry’s Drive-In on Bardstown Road where she worked as a server for 27 years prior to retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching television — especially Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and University of Kentucky basketball.

Alongside her husband, William Gayle Wright, they spent an inseparable life of companionship together until his passing in 2005. 

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings. 

She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Allen of Louisville; grandson, Jeff McNicol (Whitney); and great-grandchildren, Brittany Anne McNicol, Mason Edan McNicol and Samantha McGuire McNicol. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Redmon, Charlie Moore, Eddie Harrod, Jeff Harrod, Mike Harrod and Scott Rodgers. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass or the Kentucky School for the Blind. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

