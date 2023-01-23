Betty Jane Mitchell Cohorn, age 84, passed away at home on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Devin Leitch officiating. A private burial will be held. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. 

Ms. Cohorn was born in Frankfort on April 1, 1938, to the late Floyd Mitchell and Icie Mitchell. She retired from Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement after serving many years as an investment accountant. 

