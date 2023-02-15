Betty Jean Dean Mefford, 91, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. Loving wife of the late Kenneth Mefford, Betty was born May 30, 1931, to the late Elmer and Katherine Dean in Frankfort, Kentucky.  

Betty is survived by her daughters, Linda Wilson of Frankfort, Brenda Mefford of Frankfort, and Nina (Steve) Anglin of Frankfort; a brother, John Dean of Minnesota; and her grandchildren, Michelle Woolums, Christie Rogers, Jennifer Bannister and Rebecca Dickison; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.  

