Funeral services for Betty Jean Harrod, 83, Frankfort will be 2 p.m.Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time. Brothers Tom Troth and Vernon Carpenter will officiate. Burial will follow in Bagdad Cemetery. She died Friday at Harrodsburg Health and Rehab.

Betty Jean Harrod

A Frankfort native, Betty Jean was a tax auditor for the Kentucky Department of Revenue and member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Mary Willis Pulliam and Foman Sheets and was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Owens.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Harrod, Frankfort; sons, Randy (Linda) Moore and Bill (Angela Conway) Harrod; daughter, Raydeana (GP) Stockton all of Frankfort; a sister, Lois Saylor, Orlando, Florida; eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

