A gathering of family and friends for Betty Jean Henderson, 90, widow of Jay L. Henderson, will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. A celebration of life service will follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society or L.I.F.E. House for Animals. Henderson died Friday, Sept. 23, in Bowling Green.

