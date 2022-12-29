Services for Betty Jean Hodson, 97, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Hodson died Monday, Dec. 26.

