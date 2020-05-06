Betty Jo Gross Miller, age 94, was born Oct. 3, 1925, in Hazard, Kentucky. She was the third of three children born to the late John Calvin and Alice Baker Gross. Betty Jo passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, in Frankfort, Kentucky. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Rufus Jackson Miller, in Buckhorn, Kentucky, on Feb. 9, 1946.

Betty Jo was a homemaker to her husband and their three children. She traveled to many places around the world in her younger years, due to her husband serving in the Army for nearly 25 years. She enjoyed music and dancing and could cut a rug with the best of them.

Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus; and sisters, Leila Mae Gross Engle and Dorothy Alice Gross Cornett.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Keith Miller, Rufus Jackson Miller III and Caroline Miller. She is also survived by Edna "Duffy" Duff Morris (Gary) who she loved like a daughter. Other survivors include three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; special niece and nephews.

Special thanks to all of the wonderful and caring staff at Morning Pointe of Frankfort, Kentucky, where Betty Jo was a resident from July 2018 to her passing. Also, special thanks to Hospice of the Bluegrass for their care in her final days.

A private graveside family service will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of the Bluegrass.

Arrangements are under the direction of Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home, Versailles, Kentucky.

