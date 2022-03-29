Betty Jo Quire Harney passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was 89. Betty was a homemaker and lifelong resident of Franklin County.

She was the widow of James Harney and mother of five, Lucinda Spangler, Joan Allen, Mike, Jill Nethery and Jennifer.

Betty’s immediate family, parents, Delmar and Christine (Sudduth) Quire; brother, Delmar Jr.; and sister, Nancy Sue Snell, all predeceased her.

In addition to her children, she is survived by two grandsons, James and Timothy Allen; and five great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to the hospital staff and hospice workers who attended to her in her final week of life.

Inurnment will be private at Choateville Christian Church Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

