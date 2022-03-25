Inurnment for Betty Jo Quire Harney, 89, will be private at Choateville Christian Church Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements.  Harney died Thursday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

