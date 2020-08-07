Betty Jo Scrivner

Betty Jo Scrivner, 88, of Owensboro, Kentucky, went in her words, "to live with the One who created her and was always closer than a brother" on Aug. 7, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Susan.Betty had been under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.

Betty was born to the late Joseph Avery and Mary Elizabeth Medlin on Feb. 5, 1932, in Utica, KY.  Betty graduated from Owensboro Senior High School and attended Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, where she met the love of her life, Robert Lee Scrivner.Betty and Bob were married on Aug. 30, 1952, and he passed away in 2011.

Betty is survived by her children, Mike Scrivner (Georgene) of Frankfort, Susan Dockery of Owensboro, Patti Barton of Evansville, and Vicki Goins (Clint) of Frankfort.In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Scrivner Love (David), Autumn Head, Jared Dockery, Nick Bratcher, Amanda Bratcher, Kaitlyn Barton, Tate Hyatt (Jason), and Reid Goins; as well as great-grandchildren, Abigail Dockery, Kyler Head, Evan, Camilla, and Ava Bratcher, Maddie Bratcher, Sawyer and Clark Hyatt, and Leah and Caleb Love.  She is also survived by her sisters, Cicily Pruden and Pat Witherspoon.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.Burial is in Yellow Creek Cemetery in Thruston, Kentucky. 

Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Scrivner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription