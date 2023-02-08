Betty John Ford Sharpe, known by all her friends as BJ, passed away Wednesday at the age of 94. Born in Thruston, Kentucky, she was the beloved daughter of Ernest M. and Irene S. Ford.
She graduated from Daviess County High School, where she carried and played the bass drum. She attended WKU and transferred to UK (a forever Wildcat fan), where she met her future husband Rex T. Sharpe, Jr. of Somerset, Kentucky. They were married in 1948.
BJ and Rex lived in Somerset, where they raised their children, Debbe (Tom) Dedman, Becke (Steve) McGaughey and Tommy Sharpe. She was dearly known as MeMaw to Jake (Ali) Heustis, Nolan (Lauren) McGaughey, Cole Sharpe, Stephanie (Andrew) Bowker, Brad (Kristin Gonzalez) McGaughey, Anne Dedman Delahanty, Liz Dedman (Brent Walz) and Janet Buckman (Michael). She was also a great-grandmother to Wilder Rex Heustis, Boone Ford McGaughey, Ziggy Sterling McGaughey, Townes Bowker, Katie and Sam Watkins, Amelia and Haller Walz and Alex Buckman.
She loved her grands to the moon and attended many football, basketball and baseball games, along with many art shows and loud rock concerts.
BJ and Rex moved to Lexington in 1986 where she worked at the Parent-Teacher Store, never meeting a stranger. After Rex passed away in 1993 she moved to Frankfort where her daughter, Becke, lived. BJ loved the world of politics and enjoyed working for many years for the Legislative Research Commission where she retired in 2014 at the age of 85.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Somerset and Immanuel Baptist Church, Frankfort. Mom was gifted a beautiful soprano voice and sang many solos in her choir and community choruses. She always lamented she was never a bride’s-maid, but always the one asked to sing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Sen. Wendell H. Ford and Reyburn W. Ford and his wife, Dorothy (Dot); also Charlie Bob Sharpe and wife, Louise; Jim Sharpe and wife, Mary Jo Sharpe; and Jody Sharpe.
She is survived by sister-in-law,Jean Ford; brother-in-law, Bill Sharpe; and many nieces and nephews.
BJ was always a bright spot and was known for her sweet smile. A fun-loving and true friend, Mom and Memaw, she leaves behind many who loved her. We would especially like to thank the staff of Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort for their fondness and respect of Mom and for keeping her safe, and to Maryanna and Yvonne for their visits and gift of laughter.
Private family services are being planned. BJ can be memorialized with a donation to Bluegrass Care Navigators of Frankfort, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, or a charity of the donor’s choice. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Sharpe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
