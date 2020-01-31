Betty Joyce McGaughey

Betty Joyce (Rodgers/Skelton) McGaughey, 78, of Booneville, Kentucky, formerly of Frankfort, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the home of her daughter.
Betty is survived by her children, Angela Willoughby, Booneville and Steven Skelton (Janet), Frankfort; her grandchildren, Amy and Emily Skelton, of Louisville, Bethany Martin (Patrick), Booneville, Kalan Willoughby (Kayla), Lorain, Ohio; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Rodgers; and brother Lonnie Rodgers, of Frankfort.
Betty was formerly married to Edwin Dale McGaughey, Shelbyville.
Betty was the daughter of the late William (Frank) and Frances (Wilson) Rodgers.
Betty was proceeded in death by three brothers and three sisters, RW, Dorothy, Douglas, Russell Rodgers, Bessie Nowlin and Virginia Rose; her daughter, Teresa; and her husband, Rodney Skelton.
There will be no services. Searcy and Strong Funeral Home, Booneville is in charge of arrangements.
