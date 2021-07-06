No services for Betty Joyce Shepard Curtis, 86, are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Curtis died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Bueckers and Fudd bring friendship, competitiveness to UConn
- Brewers acquire Tellez from Blue Jays for Richards, Francis
- No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team
- Shank trying to use IndyCar break to finalize future plans
- Italy beats Spain on penalties, reaches Euro 2020 final
- Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off U.S. relay team after marijuana test, won't run in Tokyo Olympics
- Minnesota forward Eric Curry coming back for 6th season
- The Latest: Italy reaches final, beats Spain in shootout
Most Popular
Articles
- FOCUS: Apartment incident raises questions about police SWAT deployment
- Fourth of July fireworks returning to Frankfort
- You Asked: What happened to the huge American flag off Cardwell Lane?
- Horn resigns from KCDC board, second to drop in a month
- Judge dismisses Cummins' civil suit against FCSO, Quire
- Governor, KSU President, local and state leaders herald new job training program
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (June 29)
- Now eligible for historic register, Downtown YMCA to get hearing before demolition
- Shirtless Frankfort man arrested for burglary
- 7 Tips to Increase Engagement with Instagram Followers
Images
Videos
Commented
- Adams praises SCOTUS decision to uphold Arizona ballot harvesting ban (16)
- Guest columnist: Democrats hurt Kentucky businesses with unemployment debacle (12)
- Local business leaders rail against KCDC, DFI budget cuts in ad and comments to the city (12)
- DFI, KCDC respond to major impending budget cuts (11)
- Concerned citizens' letter highly critical of Bradshaw, informed court's funding cut (11)
- Horn resigns from KCDC board, second to drop in a month (11)
- Waldridge bashes city manager process, commission weighs in (10)
- Letter: Too many COVID coincidences (9)
- Letter: 'Republicans want to suppress votes' (8)
- Letter: SB 1 would prevent worthy bipartisan election reform (8)
- Now eligible for historic register, Downtown YMCA to get hearing before demolition (7)
- First reading of city budget includes big cuts to KCDC, DFI (6)
- Guest columnists: 'Parents deserve opportunity to decide what's best for their own kids' (6)
- Guest columnist: Our democracy urgently needs a doctor (6)
- FOCUS: Apartment incident raises questions about police SWAT deployment (6)
- Letter: Having IDs issued at regional offices is an inconvenience for some (6)
- Hagg accepts Frankfort city manager offer (6)
- Governor, KSU President, local and state leaders herald new job training program (5)
- KCDC talks incoming 70-job youth residential facility (5)
- Guest columnist: Good science has earned trust (5)
- Guest columnist: Making millionaires chip in would pay for public investments in Ky. (5)
- City commission discusses chickens, abandoned properties, joint meeting with fiscal court (5)
- Commission offers city manager role to Laura Hagg in 4-1 vote (5)
- Editorial: Juneteenth should be a national holiday (5)
- Letter: 'I like Frankfort — warts and all' (5)
- Letter: McConnell is the 'epitome of a do-nothing' (4)
- Guest columnist: Protect the drug innovation our lives depend on (4)
- Guest columnist: Apprenticeship program goal is to create 500 new jobs in city (4)
- Internal investigation cleared sheriff’s deputy in use of force case; personnel file shows supervisors had past concerns (4)
- Commission OKs city manager contract, traffic study for parcel B parking garage (4)
- Pappygate case to be featured in Netflix 'Heist' documentary series (4)
- Guest columnist: Kentucky first state to pass NIL laws (4)
- Letter: 6th District deserves better than Barr (4)
- Could a building collapse happen in Kentucky? (4)
- Guest columnist: Are you ready to MIX it up, Frankfort? (4)
- Sheriff’s deputies used excessive force on innocents, lawsuit claims (4)
- Letter: Writer grateful for random act of kindness (3)
- PHOTO: Kat Fish King does it again! (3)
- Letter: Bradshaw is doing fine work for community (3)
- Letter: 'What does Frankfort want to be?' (3)
- Guest columnist: When history is not remembered (3)
- Letter: We need more trees, less coal power and greener energy (3)
- Guest columnist: 'We are not enemies, but friends' (3)
- Guest columnists: DFI responds to city funding cuts (3)
- Russell makes case to remain as city manager (3)
- You Asked: What happened to the huge American flag off Cardwell Lane? (3)
- Franklin County Republican Party elects new leaders (3)
- KSU lawsuits allege admin misconduct, Herald-Leader reports (3)
- You Asked: Is selling diabetic test strips legal? (3)
- Editor’s note: Unattributed material in guest columns (3)
- Letter: 'An outsider would think Frankfort wants to be left alone' (2)
- ARB approves potential new South Frankfort bakery (2)
- Letter: Get involved in revision of Comprehensive Plan (2)
- PHOTO: Holmes Street repavement work underway (2)
- Letter: Kentucky can do better for dogs by requiring pet stores to sell only rescues (2)
- Main Street getting fresh pavement (2)
- Kentucky AG files suit challenging new parole board rule (2)
- Be aware: Ticks are plentiful this year (2)
- Guest columnist: Kentucky PVAs annually earn $1.8 million on public records sales (2)
- Guest columnist: Declaration of Independence is the document that started the fireworks (2)
- Fiscal Court finalizes TIF agreement, $35.7 million budget (2)
- Guest columnist: Gun violence: Awareness, ignorance or numbness (2)
- RaceTrac to open second Kentucky travel center in Franklin County (2)
- Serafini has no plans to close (2)
- FOCUS: Court records describe Second Street stabbing (2)
- Read the city’s proposed general fund budget (2)
- Letter: A mother's plea denied (1)
- Planning Commission OKs negotiations with consultant on comprehensive plan update (1)
- Shirtless Frankfort man arrested for burglary (1)
- CARTOON: Foul ball! (1)
- Second Street School STEM teacher takes to the sky (1)
- Gov says Kentucky succeeded by putting science over politics (1)
- Guest columnist: Time to take action on racial equity issues (1)
- Letter: 'Man's last hours should not be news' (1)
- PHOTO: FCSO Sgt. Matt Green retires (1)
- Kayakers, safety advocates rejoice at Elkhorn Dam removal (1)
- Guest columnist: Medicaid filled the COVID coverage gap (1)
- Humane society receives $10K donation to expand, modernize surgical center (1)
- Editorial: Data analyst training program may be a win-win for all involved (1)
- Chanda Veno: When superstitions take over (1)
- Guest columnist: Opioid settlement funds should go to epidemic survivors (1)
- Letter: 'We are not chicks, broads or grannies' (1)
- Letter: Amount of litter in Frankfort is outrageous (1)
- Letter: Biden must protect, defend America from enemies within (1)
- FOCUS: With mask mandate lifted, Frankfort businesses see an increase in customers (1)
- Roy B. Cox (1)
- Aquatic center announces opening date (1)
- CARTOON: America the beautiful (1)
- Austin Horn: Watch this space (1)
- Home health agency closing June 30 (1)
- Chanda Veno: Everyday voices we all use (1)
- At first in-person meeting, city to discuss backyard chickens, city manager and county joint meeting (1)
- Letter: Menthol, flavored tobacco should be banned (1)
- Editorial: Keep pets safe this Fourth of July (1)
- CARTOON: Elephant at the Southern Baptist Convention (1)
- Community rallies to replace 8-year-old's missing water table (1)
- Fourth of July fireworks returning to Frankfort (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.