LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Betty Kathleen Jenkins Carlton, 87, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. She passed away Saturday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription