Betty Kelly

Betty Carol Vallandingham Kelly, 93, widow of Walker Kelly, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023.  Born in Scott County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Lucy Mae Neal Vallandingham.

A 1948 graduate of Sadieville High School, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was active on the family farm, supporting her children in FFA and 4H and loved gardening, cooking and enjoyed playing the piano and organ. She was a lifetime member of the Sadieville Christian Church, which was founded by her grandfather, George Vallandingham, was a member of the church choir, the Loyal Ladies Group and would assist on the piano when needed.

